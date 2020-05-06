Two people have been arrested by Vanderhoof RCMP after a deceased woman was found in the backseat of a car during a vehicle stoppage.

On Sunday evening around 8:30 pm, police stopped a vehicle west of the city on Highway 16 near Landaluza road.

While checking the occupants of the vehicle, police observed a female in the backseat who was deceased.

As the circumstances were suspicious, North District Major Crime Section (NDMCU) and North District General Investigation Section were called to assist RCMP.

Police believe all involved are known to each other, and the public is not at further risk.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are not being released at this time.