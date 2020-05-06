Quesnel RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person and two vehicles of interest.

33-year old Louis Korkowski was last seen on Monday evening just after six o’clock on the west side, and his friend and family haven’t heard from him since then.

Police are concerned for Louis’ well-being.

He is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, a blue jacket, and black Mulisha sweater.

Given the suspicious nature of the incident, the North District Major Crime Unit has been called in.

As part of their investigation, two vehicles of interest have emerged, a green 2003 Ford Explorer and a grey 2007 Toyota Matrix.

The Explorer has a dent in the passenger door and has a license plate number of KF087R.

The Matrix has black paint and peeling damage to the roof and has a plate number of KA111X.

Both vehicles were seen in the area of Sylvia’s Cafe on the Nazko Highway, also at around 6 o’clock on Monday night.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now