Provincial Health Officer Doctor Dr. Bonnie Henry has confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 Province-wide for a total of 2,232.

This is the lowest number of new-cases since March 14th.

There have been 4 additional deaths for a total of 121 dead within the Province.

Furthermore, 78 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, 21 of which are in critical care.

3 of the hospitalized are in Northern Health.

1,472 individuals within the Province have now fully recovered, nearly a 66% recovery rate.

The outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Home is declared over (the site of BC’s first major outbreak, and a good portion of the total death count) #covid19 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 5, 2020

Dr. Henry encouraged the public to “stay very vigilant” about handwashing, physical distancing and limiting connections.

She advised British Columbians to pursue “few faces and big spaces” to continue to reduce the spread of the virus.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:

849 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+4)

1,031 in Fraser Health (+4)

124 in Island Health (no change)

177 in Interior Health (no change)

51 in Northern Health (no change)