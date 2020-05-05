Spring might mean longer days and better weather, but it also means that bears are becoming more active.

“There has been an uptick in sightings and reportings and that’s probably due to the fact that we’re having a little bit of a slow green-up time. The natural food sources bears rely on might be just a little bit behind schedule,” said Dave Bakker, President of the Northern Bear Awareness Society

Bakker warned that bears are on the lookout for human-supplied attractants suck as unsecured residential garbage and bird feeders.

“Attractant management is key to reducing our conflict levels,” he stated, adding: “we’re trying to deliver a message of securing attractants before bears find them.”

He explained actions to deter bears must be proactive because once a bear finds a food source it’s too late.

Finally, Bakker warned anyone who encounters a bear to simply give the animal space, and make their presence known by making noise.