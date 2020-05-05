Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

With the flood and wildfire seasons right around the corner, the BC government has launched a digital registration system for Emergency Support Services.

The new platform will be available for communities to provide evacuees self and digital registration as well as basic reporting.

“Following the 2017 wildfire season, our government began working to modernize the delivery of ESS,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“Moving from an archaic paper-based system to a digital platform will ensure safe and timely access to services for those who need help during some of their hardest moments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual delivery of ESS is more important than ever to ensure safe physical distancing for volunteers and evacuees.”

This gives evacuees quick access to lodging, food, and clothing.

The digital system was piloted in four communities last year including Prince George.

About 30-thousand people use Emergency Support Services each year.