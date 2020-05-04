Canfor has announced the downtime at its Isle Pierre and Polar facilities in Prince George as well as its Houston sawmill has been extended until the middle of this month.

The Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof along with its Chetwynd location will resume operating at four days per week beginning May 11th while WynnWood is slated to continue at full capacity in one week.

“We will continue to assess market demand and operating economics and will make capacity adjustments to align supply with demand as necessary. We know that the challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic are having a very significant impact on our employees, their families, and our operating communities, and thank our people for their continued support and commitment,” said Michelle Ward, Canfor Spokesperson.

Isle Pierre, Plateau, and Houston have been curtailed since March 30 while Polar has been curtailed since April 13.

The company recorded an operating loss of nearly 89-million dollars for the first quarter of 2020.