Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged the fatigue experienced by British Columbians physically distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry encouraged youth within the province to stay healthy and seek mental health support as needed.

There have been 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 province-wide, for a total of 2,171.

2 additional deaths have occurred, and 114 individuals have now died because of the virus.

The pair of deaths occurred in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.

72 British Columbians remain hospitalized as hospitalizations continue to decrease.

1,376 people have now recovered – a recovery rate of 63%.

Community outbreaks have continued to be an important focus of B.C.’s COVID-19 response, as 416 cases are now associated with long term care homes.

Additionally, one new community outbreak was reported, this time associated with Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry.

The latest poultry plant outbreak is in addition to those identified at Superior Poultry and United Poultry in the lower mainland.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:

832 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+9)

992 in Fraser Health (+14)

123 in Island Health (+2)

175 in Interior Health (+1)

49 in Northern Health (no change)

Finally, Dr. Henry encouraged youth within the province who may be experiencing difficulties to contact the Kid’s Help Phone at: 1-800-668-6868