The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) is reporting a 60% increase in calls related to adult exposure to bleach and other household cleaners since mid-March.

While cleaning products are a valuable tool to disinfect surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, they can also pose some danger if handled improperly.

The Drug & Poison Information Centre (DPIC) at BC CDC reports that they typically receive 9 calls related to adult bleach exposure in a week.

From March 8 to April 11, the average was 24 calls per week.

Calls about bleach are especially concerning because mixing bleach with vinegar, ammonia, or rubbing alcohol can create toxic gases.

The public is reminded not to mix cleaning supplies, follow label instructions, and dilute products with water as necessary.

Furthermore, bleach should not come in contact with food, and anyone concerned about unsafe contact with household cleaners should contact poison control immediately.

More information is available on the BC CDC’s website.