Independent non-profit Northern Development has announced the distribution of $200,000 to support aviation in Vanderhoof.

$75,000 was approved for the Vanderhoof Flying Club to allow them to purchase an airport aviation fuel system currently located at the Vanderhoof Airport.

The Vanderhoof Flying Club will purchase and operate the public fuel supply, with profits going towards the expansion of the flying school.

An additional $125,000 was approved for the District of Vanderhoof for airfield rehabilitation at the Vanderhoof Airport.

The project will include asphalt overlay to the existing surface of the apron and taxiways, culvert replacement and replacement of apron edge lights.

Timely maintenance and repair of the surfaces is essential in maintaining load-carrying capacity, good ride quality, and good traction under all weather conditions.

“The airport has provided quick access for those wanting to get to resource areas of our region for the last 75 years. In the last decade council has seen an opportunity to redevelop this asset,” said Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

The combined $200,000 total comes as apart of a larger, 1.8 million dollar province-wide initiative by Northern Development.