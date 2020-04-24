The College of New Caledonia’s (CNC) Board of Governors passed a balanced budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

According to CNC, it reflects consideration for the current COVID-19 pandemic and includes contingencies for a possible decline in enrollment as well as funds for supporting faculty and students with alternate delivery methods.

“As we work through the uncertainly of this pandemic, we will adjust for contingencies for a number of situations that could happen,” said CNC President Dr. Dennis Johnson.

“The College will continue to monitor the evolving situation and adapt our strategies to best support CNC students and employees.”

CNC’s Board of Governors approved a two percent domestic tuition and three percent international increase in November 2019 and advised that those funds be invested directly in the support and development of students.

Last year, CNC added a number of faculty positions to meet student demands, those positions are continued in this year’s budget with an increase in funding for faculty regularizations.

The budget also features additions to reflect the second year of delivery of the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program and the first year of the Civil Engineering Technologist program scheduled to launch in the fall.