In a joint statement from Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the pair have confirmed 4 more COVID-19 deaths.

98 people have now passed away because of COVID-19 within British Columbia.

However, 1,114 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have now fully recovered.

29 new cases have been reported province-wide, and 96 individuals remain in hospital, 41 of which remain in intensive care.

No new long-term care facility outbreaks have been reported.

Two employees have tested positive for the virus at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 35 employees have tested positive at United Poultry in Vancouver.

There are now 78 confirmed cases affecting both inmates and staff from the Mission Institution federal correctional centre.

The breakdown by health region is as follows: