Since announcing bill relief for customers affected by Covid-19, BC Hydro is reporting a 350% increase in scams.

Starting on April 1, BC Hydro has had over 500 reported incidents of notably sophisticated attempted to swindle customers.

Two particular schemes have been brought to BC Hydro’s attention:

Fraudsters have been threatening disconnections, claiming payment is overdue before collecting the customer’s payment information.

Someone claiming to be from BC Hydro says the customer is eligible for a refund, before directing them to a webpage that fraudulently collects online banking information.

To avoid falling victim to scams, BC Hydro is reminding customers:

It has suspended all disconnections for non-payment for the duration of the pandemic.

It does not collect credit card or bank account information over the phone, by email or text.

It does not accept payment from pre-paid credit cards, gift cards, or bitcoin.

It does not offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfer.

If a customer doubts the authenticity of an email, text, or phone call, they should call BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or check their MyHydro account.