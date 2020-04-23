2 more COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, concentrated outbreaks a provincial issue
(Image supplied by Pixabay.com)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 29 additional cases of Covid-19 in British Columbia, for a total of 1,824.
Two of these new cases are within Northern Health.
Concentrated outbreaks continued to be an issue throughout the province, including a new outbreak at a poultry plant, and the growing number of cases in the Mission Correctional Facility.
103 people are currently hospitalized, while 44 remain in critical care.
4 additional deaths have been recorded and 94 people have now died from Covid-19 in British Columbia.
However, 1,092 people have fully recovered from the virus – a 59.8% recovery rate.
“As we expand our circles, we have to do that thoughtfully,” explained Dr. Henry.
She briefly touched on the importance of continuing to limit connections, even as restrictions are lifted in the future.
“This is not forever. This is for now, but ‘now’ might be months, it might even be a year,” Henry added.
The breakdown by health authority:
- 755 in Vancouver Health (+10)
- 760 in Fraser Health (+13)
- 111 in Island Health (+1)
- 156 interior (+3)
- 42 in Northern Health (+2)