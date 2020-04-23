SD91 changes submission deadline on public input about final report about French Immersion programming
(Photo supplied by School District 91)
School District 91 has changed the public submission date specific to the French Immersion report due to requests from French Immersion parents.
Public submissions will now be due May 7 at noon with the board moving its special meeting about the recommendations to May 11.
Earlier this week, SD91 said in a statement it has received the final report from the comprehensive review of the French Immersion programming in Burns Lake and Vanderhoof.
In the fall, the Board of Education passed a motion to conduct a comprehensive review.
The review was done by Mrs. Anne Cooper from AZ Cooper Consulting.
Members of the public wishing to make a submission or recommendations to the report are being asked to email SD91FrenchReview@sd91.bc.ca.