School District 91 has changed the public submission date specific to the French Immersion report due to requests from French Immersion parents.

Public submissions will now be due May 7 at noon with the board moving its special meeting about the recommendations to May 11.

Earlier this week, SD91 said in a statement it has received the final report from the comprehensive review of the French Immersion programming in Burns Lake and Vanderhoof.

In the fall, the Board of Education passed a motion to conduct a comprehensive review.

The review was done by Mrs. Anne Cooper from AZ Cooper Consulting.

Members of the public wishing to make a submission or recommendations to the report are being asked to email SD91FrenchReview@sd91.bc.ca.