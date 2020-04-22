Terrell Goldsmith was taken 15th overall by the PA Raiders in the WHL Bantam Draft on Wednesday (Photo credit Garrett James/CSSHL.)

It’s a dream come true for a Fort Saint James hockey player.

Terrell Goldsmith was selected 15th overall by the Prince Albert Raiders during the WHL Bantam Draft.

Goldsmith told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the Raiders were one of several teams he spoke with.

“Ya it’s awesome, a great experience and a great organization obviously and I am excited to get started. I had talked to Prince Albert and a bunch of other teams too and they just asked me to see if I would play and Prince Albert is a good group and I think it’s an awesome choice.”

Goldsmith recorded 19 points and 77 penalty minutes in 23 games last season for the Delta Hockey Academy’s Bantam Prep Team.

The blueliner was pretty straightforward on how he described himself as a player.

“I like to play physical and move the puck up and contribute offensively and defensively.”

Goldsmith also appreciates the support of his family and hometown.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without my parents and families and everyone that supports me. Delta is awesome too after moving there, it’s a great academy with awesome trainers and coaches, it’s been a good place too.”

As for his plans for next season, Goldsmith plans to stay put at Delta.

“I made the U-17 team there so I think I am going to stay.”