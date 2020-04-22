Canada now has over 38,000 cases of COVID-19 including just over 1,800 deaths.

According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, the hardest lesson the virus has taught us is the devastating rate it spreads in long-term care homes. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada is testing close to 20,000 people per day, a figure that she says needs to be tripled to fully see the extent of the spread across provinces and territories. Tam says the spread must be contained to stamp out the burning embers that could lead to new outbreaks.

As Ramadan starts tomorrow, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister urges Canadian Muslims to please stay home. Chrystia Freeland says in order to protect family, friends and, neighbours virtual iftars could replace traditional ones.

Meanwhile, there is a wave of new student-aimed financial support programs. Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion said the eligibility for the Canada student loans program is now expanded.

Carla Qualtrough also announced the doubling of student grants for eligible students to $6,000 for full-time students and up to $3,600 for part-time students. Qualtrough said the federal government is raising the maximum weekly amount that can be provided through the Canada Student Loans Program from $210 to $350 for this year.

She also announced the extension of federal employment, skills development, and youth programming to create up to 116,000 job placements for students in the coming months.

**Written by Mo Fahim