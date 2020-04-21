Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver poultry processing plant, although she does not believe the products out of the plant pose any significant risk.

United Poultry is now closed. 28 employees have tested positive. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 21, 2020

One new outbreak has occurred in Vancouver Coastal Health – a chicken processing plant in East Vancouver has 20+ cases associated. No evidence Covid can be spread via consuming meat/poultry. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 21, 2020

However, she warned the public to continue to cook chicken thoroughly and handle it carefully.

Dr. Henry confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, for a total of 1,724.

One additional case has occurred within Northern Health.

Province-wide 109 people are currently in hospital, while 51 remain in ICU.

Dr. Henry says the most important thing is for people who are sick, have sniffles, have a respiratory illness, to stay home. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 21, 2020

1 more person has died, for a cumulative total of 87 individuals.

1,041 people have fully recovered from the virus.

One new case has developed out of the Mission Correctional Facility outbreak.

76 people associated with the prision in mission have tested positive. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 21, 2020

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said he is committed to allowing scheduled surgeries to continue but says it is dependent on virus trajectory.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows: