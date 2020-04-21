The 16th Annual Variety Radiothon on Country 97FM and 94.3 The GOAT in Prince George, as well as The Valley Goat in Vanderhoof, has been postponed.

Instead, Variety is continuing forward with a fundraising new program: The Heart of Variety: Covid 19 Fund.

“Parents needed help with virtual learning, and that can be anything from speech therapy to occupational therapy in some cases, as well as tutoring and mental health counselling,” said CEO Cally Wesson.

She added that the new program will help address potential concerns about regression in kids who may go weeks or months without necessary supports.

Wesson said that postponing the event was important to allow the organization to solely focus on providing immediate support to families

The two-day radiothon will return in the Fall of 2020.