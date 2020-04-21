Members of the public are invited to read the final report from a comprehensive review of the French immersion programing in School District 91.

In the fall the school board passed a motion to conduct the review and contracted the services of Mrs. Anne Cooper from AZ Cooper Consulting.

A preliminary report was publicly released in January, where several days of in-person consultations with parents, students, staff and other stakeholders were held in Burns Lake and Vanderhoof in February.

Any input on the report must be submitted by noon on April 30 in preparation for a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on May 4.

Any submissions can be sent to SD91FrenchReview@sd91.bc.ca.