WestJet Link plane in Prince George |My PG Now.com staff

WestJet is making significant changes to its domestic flight schedule by removing 4,000 weekly flights.

The flight reductions begin on May 5th and run until June 4th.

The Calgary to Prince George service, which is offered once per day is among several routes that have been temporarily suspended.

The changes were made due to reduced guest demand during COVID-19.

A link to the news release can be found here.