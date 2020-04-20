A number of long-term care homes in the province have fallen victim to outbreaks, which has led to many deaths and more anxiety with seniors.

Mary Lu Spagrud with the Canadian Mental Health Association in Prince George told MyNechakoValleyNow.com having meaningful conversations can go a long way in improving their mental health.

“Whether that’s through a phone call, maybe writing a letter, chatting on Facetime with other friends or grandchildren or family members, really focus on strategies that make them feel valued and supported.”

Spagrud states the way they live their lives has seen a dramatic shift in just a matter of weeks.

“They’re sort of normal patterns don’t involve computers or social media so it’s really a change in lifestyle that we’re asking our senior population to really practice.”

Any seniors that are feeling anxious or an added sense of nervousness due to the fluidity of the virus is understandable according to Spagrud and is a feeling that should not go ignored.

“Really try to keep things in perspective, don’t try to just ignore the thought or suppress those anxious thoughts but accept that it is ok to feel that way looking at your support system and maybe limiting your exposure to the news by only relying on reliable sources.”

Spagrud did acknowledge a generation gap between seniors and the younger generations when dealing with mental health issues.

“There is the idea that people with mental health issues are weak or at fault but we’re hoping some of the messages that we’re putting out there is changing that, that it’s ok but people also need to recognize that most people that have lived through the great depression or are interviewing someone that remembers the Spanish Flu this is something that even my own parents have not experienced anything like this in their lifetime.”

She adds other habits like a proper diet, a good night’s sleep and having all of your medications can relieve a lot of stress.