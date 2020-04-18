Individuals suffering from chronic pain may be facing some unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The big message is that the pandemic has disproportionate negative impacts on those living with chronic pain,” explained Maria Hudsmith, Executive Director of Pain BC.

“Many people who live with pain do so because of underlying health conditions… so we know that people who live with pain often have an additional vulnerability,” Hudsmith added.

Furthermore, those dealing with pain may choose to utilize resources such as mental health supports, public pools, or massages to manage pain – many of which are no longer available.

This effect is unfortunately coupled with the scaling-back of traditional medical resources such as physiotherapy and surgeries.

Hudsmith also explained people from numerous age groups struggle with managing pain:

“While people may think of chronic pain of something folks might deal with more as they age, and while we know this is absolutely true, there are surprising numbers of children, young adults, and people of working age who experience chronic pain.”

She also spoke to the continued importance of refraining from stockpiling drugs such as opiates or hydroxychloroquine, the latter having been touted as a miracle cure for COVID-19.

“People are talking about that medication [hydroxychoroquine] as a potential treatment for COVID, and we’ve been seeing people who don’t have a need for that medication trying to stockpile it. This creates concerns about access to the drug for people who need it for reasons that are proven: arthritis and pain.”

Hudsmith concluded by advocating for the widespread access to specialized care for those dealing with chronic pain within the province.

More information, including COVID-19 support, can be found on Pain BC’s website.