The Provincial Government is launching a pair of new, free online programs to help support the emotional and social health of students as they learn from home.

“We know that children and families are feeling anxiety and uncertainty during these challenging times, and it’s important we provide resources to help them thrive,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.

One of the new programs, the WE Well-being program, is accessible to students K-12 and is offered in both French and English.

WE Well-being as developed alongside the Ministry of Education and mental health professionals, and provides educators with resources for students in elementary schools that cover self-awareness and personal responsibility, with plans to expand to high schools.

It was originally launched in 2018 as a pilot and has involved over 3,500 students, 150 educators, 43 schools and 11 school districts to date but now features new at home programs.

Additionally, a new EASE (Everyday Anxiety Strategies for Educators) at Home program is also being offered to both parents and teachers.

EASE features kits for grades K-3 and 4-7, providing five weeks of activities.

More information can be found on the Provincial Government’s website.