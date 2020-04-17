John Horgan is one of many premiers across Canada who are opposed to the Federal Emergencies Act that’s being considered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a special report with Vista Radio today (Friday), the Premier outlined a fair but stern message to Trudeau on why the act is not beneficial at this time.

“My appeal to the Prime Minister was we have emergency legislation in every province, we deliver services to people and if we need your help come and help us. But, don’t impose over top of the restrictions we’ve already announced and implemented new restrictions.”

He believes any additional measures by Ottawa could lead to confusion with the public, questions about who is in charge and whose rules are paramount.

However, the Premier did leave the door open for the federal government to assist but only if it’s needed.

“If the federal government wants to come to British Columbia and help with resources they are welcome to come, I just don’t think they should come with new restrictions on British Columbians when we are already asking them to hold fast to the ones we have now.”

Horgan has been very impressed with the unity shown by all premiers across the country regardless of which party they represent.

He admitted his relationship with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has grown significantly during these times.

“Jason Kenney, Alberta and I are working together very cooperatively, we have a very positive relationship. If you would have asked me a year ago if that was going to happen, I think your listeners would have suggested that wasn’t likely to occur.”

