Northerners will have a chance to directly ask health officials about Covid-19 in the coming days.

A regional town hall for Northern Health is scheduled for April 22 from 7:15 to 8:15 pm.

It will be hosted by Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier and Stikine MLA and Minister of Natural Resources Doug Donaldson.

Northern Health CEO Cathy Ulrich and Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton will also be in attendance.

They will be answering questions surrounding region or community responses and future recovery.

All town halls across the province will be available for streaming on the BC Government social media pages.

Questions can be submitted in advance and live during the virtual town hall sessions.

Register to ask a question here: