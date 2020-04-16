A new business support service has been launched by the province to help entrepreneurs looking for information on resources available during the pandemic.

The B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service will be operated by Small Business BC (SBBC).

The service will act as a one-stop resource to answer questions about the support available to businesses from the provincial and federal governments, industry and community partners.

“We know that business owners are worried about paying their bills and covering their payrolls, and our government is doing everything we can to help,” said Michelle Mungall, B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness.

“There are multiple programs available, including the B.C. government’s COVID-19 Action Plan, to support businesses through these challenging times. I encourage people in the business community to reach out to Small Business BC to learn more.”

Throughout the province, there are over 500,000 small businesses that contribute significantly to B.C.’s communities and economy.

Starting today (Thursday), advisors are available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific time) and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 833 254-4357.

Inquiries can also be emailed to covid@smallbusinessbc.ca, or raised on the live chat feature available on SBBC’s dedicated website: https://covid.smallbusinessbc.ca

“The immediate impacts of COVID-19 are being felt by businesses across the province,” said Tom Conway, CEO, Small Business BC.

“This new support service will help businesses connect quickly with our existing programs and services, and also learn about the supports being provided by the federal and provincial governments.”

The B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service is supported by the B.C. government and the Government of Canada through Western Economic Diversification Canada. As the situation evolves, both governments will continue to support businesses and take further action as needed.