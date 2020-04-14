A man has been arrested and charged in a Vanderhoof area homicide.

42-year old Justin Johnson was arrested Friday for the murder of 62-year old Joy Morris.

She was found deceased in her home on March 9th after Vanderhoof RCMP were called to the residence for a well-being check.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit conducted the investigation with assistance from the BC RCMP South East RCMP Major Crime Unit, Vanderhoof RCMP Detachment, Penticton RCMP Detachment and the Prince George RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Both Johnston and Morris were known to each other and police do not believe there to be further risk to the greater public.

Johnston was remanded in custody after being arrested in the South Okanagan.