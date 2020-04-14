Two new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health, three more deaths in BC
-With files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia today (Tuesday) for a total of 1,517.
Two of those cases are in Northern Health for a total of 28 overall.
Additionally, three more deaths have occurred, for a cumulative, province-wide total of 72.
The breakdown by health region:
658 Vancouver Coastal (an increase of 8 since Monday )
601 Fraser Health (an increase of 10)
89 Vancouver Island (an increase of 2)
141 Interior (up five from Monday)
28 Northern Health (up two from Monday)
134 people are currently in hospital, while 58 individuals remain in critical care.
942 individuals have fully recovered – a 62% recovery rate.