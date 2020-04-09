Canfor is taking additional temporary measures in production capacity due to the coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, Canadian lumber production will be curtailed by 100 million board feet through to May 1st, resulting in a total production run rate of about 30%.

“Canfor is experiencing a significant decrease in customer demand due to the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the difficult decision to take additional downtime in Canada. Our top priority continues to be supporting our employees through this challenging time. We are encouraged by the financial relief programs the provincial and federal governments are implementing to support all impacted workers,” said Canfor Corporation President and CEO Don Kayne.

The reductions are expected to be achieved by taking downtime at the majority of its BC sawmills.

