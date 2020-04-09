BC lost over 132-thousand jobs during March according to the labour survey from Stats Canada.

The province’s unemployment rate took a tumble going from 5% in February to 7.2% last month.

Finance Minister Carole James believes the province can rebound despite the grim numbers.

“I am certainly encouraged that BC entered this crisis with a strong economy and workforce, we had the lowest unemployment in Canada for a period of two years and before the pandemic, Bc was expected to lead the country in economic growth.”

“I think it is important to pause for a moment and to remember that these aren’t simply numbers, these represent individuals, families, and businesses in our province that are struggling right now.”

James believes the March numbers are just the tip of the iceberg as more impacts are expected in next month’s survey.

“So, we’re in fact, going to see even more impact in next month’s survey. This is an incredibly stressful time for all British Columbians and I want people and businesses to know that we are doing what we can to support them.”

“All of us are seeing every day, the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having and the serious impact it is having on people and economies around the world and it’s no exception here in British Columbia.”

In Canada, the unemployment rate is at 7.8%, the highest mark it has been since 1976.

Prince George’s jobless rate is well above the provincial rate at 8.8%, a spike of about three points since March of 2019.