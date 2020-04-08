The Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiatives has announced the cancellation of their annual junior sturgeon release event.

During the event, White Sturgeon that have been hatched and raised in the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Center are released throughout the Nechako Watershed by school kids.

This year, the fish will instead be released by Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC staff who will practice proper physical distancing strategies.

The organization plans to host the event again next year.

Photos of the 2020 release will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.