Today Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 5 additional COVID-19 deaths for a provincial total of 48.

Furthermore, Henry confirmed 45 new cases, for a provincial total of 1,336.

The breakdown is as follows:

615 in Vancouver Coastal Health (an increase of 12)

497 in Fraser Health (an increase of 39)

81 in Island Health (an increase of 2)

130 in Interior Health (an increase of 2)

23 in Northern Health (no change)

There are now 838 recoveries, although 135 individuals remain hospitalized, with 61 of those in critical care.

Dr. Henry explained that there is a critical period of time, typically between 5 and 10 days, where an individual’s condition may rapidly either improve or worsen.

She clarified that those who suspect they may have COVID-19 are encouraged to call 8-1-1, while anyone experiencing serious shortness of breath or chest pain should call 9-1-1.

Finally, Henry addressed concerns about Canada’s supply of hydroxychloroquine, a drug which, in addition to being used to treat lupus and arthritis, has made headlines as a treatment for COVID-19.

She confirmed that Canada secured a supply of the drug several weeks ago to ensure those receiving it on an ongoing basis continue to have access to it.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff