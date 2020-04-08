Beginning on April 10th, upon returning to the province at land crossing and airports, travellers will be required to outline a self-isolation plan in a new document.

“We have been giving up some of our liberties in the interest of benefitting the greater good, and as people return to British Columbia we have the expectation that they will follow suit,” said Premier John Horgan.

As part of the Quarantine Act, returning travellers will be legally required to follow the plan they outlined.

Those unable to properly fulfil self-isolation as define by both provincial and federal guidelines will be provided resources to do so.

If officials believe returning British Columbians cannot safely execute a self-isolation plan, or their plan is deemed insufficient, they will be required to stay at a government-provided accommodation.

The plan will have to be approved by BC officials, and if it isn’t a quarantine site will be made available. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 8, 2020

“I believe this is a reasonable expectation,” Horgan added.

Emergency Management BC, will help provide necessary food deliveries, prescription drugs, and other supplies so people can safely self-isolate for 14 days.

“Stopping and getting groceries is not self isolation” – Premier Horgan — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 8, 2020

The Premier encouraged the public to contact authorities to report anyone not adhering to proper self-isolation guidelines after returning to the country.

Violations will be enforceable by the RCMP with maximum penalties including fines of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months, or up to $1 million and/or imprisonment up to three years for a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm.

“This is not optional,” Horgan concluded.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff