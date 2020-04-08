Central Mountain Air is temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19.

Starting Saturday through to June 7th, scheduled flights will be suspended while charters will remain available.

Central Mountain Air provides service to and from Prince George.

The regional airline offers regular service between Prince George and Vancouver, Edmonton, Kelowna, Kamloops, Terrace, Smithers, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

In addition, Central Mountain Air was expected to launch direct service to Calgary on May 3.

Regular service is slated to return on June 8th.

The airline issued the following statement to MyPGNow.com

CMA supports the efforts of Canadian and provincial authorities in their COVID-19 responses. The government has moved to restrict more activity in all communities in order to arrest the spread of this pandemic. We have made the decision to temporarily suspend scheduled service to aid with this direction, as well as minimize the exposure of our employees.

It is our wish that the time period of the suspension will enable the crisis to significantly diminish. We are planning June 8th as an appropriate time to restart scheduled operations and support the re-building of the economy and connecting people. In the interim, we all need to care for each other and do our part.

We look forward to our role in the economic re-build and connecting you with friends/relatives through scheduled CMA flights in the future.

In the interim, we are working with various communities to provide essential travel and supplies. You will still see CMA planes at the PGA as our charter and cargo operations are open and equipped with the appropriate safety measures to provide service that is needed in this unprecedented period.