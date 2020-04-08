The Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) is establishing an Emergency Relief Support Fund to benefit children and youth with special needs and their families.

As a result, 225 dollars per month will be provided to eligible families over the next three months.

Using a needs-based approach, the emergency funding will support 50% more of the eligible families that are currently awaiting services. This payment can be used to purchase supports and alleviate stress.

Additionally,

  • Families with children in care on a special needs agreement or voluntary care agreement will not have to make monthly maintenance payments during the pandemic period.
  • Supported Child Development and Aboriginal Supported Child Development programs will be able to have extra staff during school hours
  • Limitations on Autism Funding will be reduced, and families will be allowed to use up to 35% of funding to purchase equipment to assist home learning and virtual instruction.

The Emergency Relief Support Fund is the result of a $900,000 investment, which comes as part of the government’s 5 billion dollar COVID-19 Action Plan.

The MCFD’s full statement can be found online.