Following both federal and provincial directives encouraging the public to stay close to home, all provincial parks will be closed until further notice.

“It has proven too challenging to maintain a safe distance between visitors. This action is difficult but necessary,” explained Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman in an official statement.

The timing of the announcement is meant to discourage travel during the upcoming long weekend.

Camping in provincial parks will also be banned until at least May 31st, with automatic refunds being granted to anyone who made bookings for dates up to May 31st.

The official release can be read on the B.C. Government’s website.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff