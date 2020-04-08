Civil Resolution Tribunal fees to be waived, deadlines extended
The British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) will remain open, as it looks to help people resolve disputes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an official release, the organization explained that it is extending statutory deadlines, as well as waiving fees for those struggling financially.
The CRT, which operates online 24/7, has the authority to resolve disputes involving small claims valued at $5,000 and under, as well as motor vehicle personal injury cases valued at $50,000 or less.
Deadline extensions for applications and dispute responses will be considered by request, although extensions are only valid during the provincial state of emergency.
As a result of these extensions, new applications will not be processed until at least May 15th.
Those who cannot afford CRT fees due to COVID-19 can contact CRT with their dispute number to have their request considered.
– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff