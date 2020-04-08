Northern Development has announced that it has altered the Forestry Affected Business (FAB) Consulting Rebate to include businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly named Small Business Recovery (SBR) Consulting Rebate program is designed to help businesses access support through the current economic downturn.

A reimbursement of up to 85%, or up to $25,000, can be recovered by small or medium-sized businesses that hire a consultant to assist with operations.

Transitions to e-commerce or other alternative methods of business are major program focuses.

Funding applications are continuously accepted, and a decision is made within one week of receiving the completed applications and proposals.

Retail, hospitality, forestry, high-tech and transportation businesses will be eligible, among others.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com