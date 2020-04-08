Northern Development creates new small and medium size business rebate
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)
Northern Development has announced that it has altered the Forestry Affected Business (FAB) Consulting Rebate to include businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly named Small Business Recovery (SBR) Consulting Rebate program is designed to help businesses access support through the current economic downturn.
A reimbursement of up to 85%, or up to $25,000, can be recovered by small or medium-sized businesses that hire a consultant to assist with operations.
Transitions to e-commerce or other alternative methods of business are major program focuses.
Funding applications are continuously accepted, and a decision is made within one week of receiving the completed applications and proposals.
Retail, hospitality, forestry, high-tech and transportation businesses will be eligible, among others.
– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com