Planking the curve of COVID-19 may be difficult as the weather gets warmer.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer strongly reminded everyone that these weeks are the critical time to maintain physical distancing measures. She said, “That means having dinner with only direct family members who you live with.”

She added that travelling for religious celebrations is not considered essential and unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions. She called on Canadians to take a “staycation for the nation” during this season’s holidays.