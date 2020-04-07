Canada’s Minister of Health says as we approach events like Easter, Passover and Ramadan all temporary sacrifices must be made to uphold public health measures in place.

Patty Hadju says Canadians will have to postpone barbeques and family dinners for now.

She says not to ask other family members over that do not live in your home now and limit going out to essentials only.

Hadju reminds the public to stick to 2 metres of physical distancing or a hockey stick length for reference.

The same message has been echoed by all the country’s Premiers this week.

