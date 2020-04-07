The BC Wildfire Service is doing its part to reduce the likelihood of human-caused wildfires.

Starting at noon on April 16th, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout the province, although campfires will still be allowed.

Fire Information Officer Jody Lucius recently spoke to MyNechakoValleyNow.com on the announcement.

“You know, with less activity out in the forest and with these restrictions put into place we are hopeful that we will see a reduction in human-caused fires but it is hard to predict what the wildfire season will look like as it is hard to predict things like lightning.”

She adds the additional measures will also assist anyone who may be immune to COVID-19.

“There are a couple of things related to that, so one of them is the smoke that’s created when dealing with open fires and so we are trying to reduce that impact who may be facing this respiratory illness.”

“Further to that, we are also concerned about our workers and there need to respond to unnecessary wildfire and be potentially be exposed to COVID-19.”

The following activities will be prohibited, and these restrictions will remain in effect until the public is otherwise notified:

* Category 2 open fires;

* Category 3 open fires;

* Resource Management open fires;

* the use of fireworks;

* the use of sky lanterns; and

* the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description (except when used for a campfire).