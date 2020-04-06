Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 in BC bringing the provincial total to 1,266.

The total reflects a two-day period (Sunday and Monday).

There were two new cases in Northern Health edging the health authorities total to 23.

According to Henry, four people within NH are hospitalized.

One additional death took place over the weekend, for a provincial total of 39.

Seven-hundred and eighty-three people have recovered from the virus, meaning 62% of cases have made a full recovery.

However, 140 individuals remain hospitalized, 72 of them are in ICU.

Of the 1,266 total cases there are:

586 in Vancouver Coastal Health (an increase of 32)

450 in Fraser Health (an increase of 26)

79 in Island Health (an increase of 3)

128 in Interior Health (no change)

23 in Northern Health (an increase of 2)

Dr. Henry says Bounce Back BC is a very useful website to help with dealing with mental health challenges. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 6, 2020

55 new ventilators arrived in the province this morning (Monday).

Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 620 adult ready ventilators available in the province.

There are an additional 33 critical ventilators.