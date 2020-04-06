Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen said the curtailments to a few sawmills in the north-central region is a tough blow.

Sinclar Forest Products announced Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof, Apollo Forest Products in Fort Saint James and Lakeland Mills in PG will see its manufacturing operations curtailed for a period of three weeks.

Thiessen hopes the spread of the coronavirus slows down enough that all mills can get back to work.

“Our hope is that we will see a flattening of the curve in the rate of infection and that these employees can go back to work as soon as possible as soon as the market conditions improve.”

He admits while times are tough, the health of residents during COVID-19 is the number one concern.

“The health concern of certainly keeping our residents healthy is our main priority and we’ll be able to get through the economic crunch as time goes on and we really to make sure our seniors and your people’s needs are addressed.”

“We’ve really appreciated how the mills here locally worked very diligently to remain open and have found ways to reduce their cost and have been able to operate in tough market conditions and it gives us a lot of hope as things start to turn around, we will see them back to work.”

In addition, West Fraser announced more downtime and production cuts at its BC sawmills including Fraser Lake.