Photo of Lakeland Mills Sawmill in Prince George (Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)

Sinclar Forest Products announced its lumber manufacturing operations will be reduced.

The curtailments include Lakeland Mills in Prince George, Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof and Apollo Forest Products in Fort St. James, for a period of three weeks.

The move was made in response to COVID-19.

“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, with a focus on the prevention and mitigation of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in our communities,” said Sinclar Group President Greg Stewart.

“We are taking our lead from the relevant public health authorities as we adjust our manufacturing operations to meet this new and challenging reality.”

Inventory will continue to ship from lumber operations for one week.

At this time, Premium Pellet in Vanderhoof and Winton Homes in Prince George will remain in operation to meet

current demand for their products, while observing all recommended public health guidelines.

These decisions will be re-evaluated on a regular basis.