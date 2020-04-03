Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 provincially, as well as four additional deaths.

The Provincial total number of cases is now 1,174. The number of cases is as follows:

541 in Vancouver Coastal Health (an increase of 17)

412 in Fraser Health (an increase of 26)

126 in Interior Health (an increase of 5)

74 in Island Health (an increase of 2)

21 in Northern Health (an increase of 4)

There are now 641 recoveries reported, although the total death toll has increased to 35.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

<p dir=”ltr” lang=”en”>“We are right in the thick of things and and this is our time to hold the line,” – Dr Henry.</p>

— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mypgnow/status/1246198672615862272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 3, 2020</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

146 people are currently hospitalized with 64 in critical care.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix confirmed four individuals are currently hospitalized in Northern Health.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

<p dir=”ltr” lang=”en”>35 people have died province-wide due to <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a> according to <a href=”https://twitter.com/adriandix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@adriandix</a>, 4,399 empty acute care in beds in BC currently <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/cityofpg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#cityofpg</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#bcpoli</a></p>

— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mypgnow/status/1246199751088828417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 3, 2020</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Dix also said 11,276 surgeries have been cancelled within the Province between March 17th and April 2nd.

Of that total 1,208 are hip and knee surgeries, 240 are dental surgeries, and with the remainder consisting of other surgeries.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff