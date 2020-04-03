(Photo supplied by the Village of Fraser Lake.)

Small businesses have been struggling amidst the pandemic, although the Village of Fraser Lake is hoping to support them through a new campaign called “Open for Business”.

“Our businesses have stepped up yet again to support our community. They have adapted and innovated their business practices to meet the requirement for social distancing,” said Dave Christie, Economic Development Officer for the Village of Fraser Lake.

The campaign looks to bring attention to the businesses that remain open, and acknowledge the new services being offered.

Many local companies are now providing delivery options, which encourage physical distancing.

More information on Fraser Lake Businesses can be found online.