UNBC students will be able to access emergency funding to help make ends meet.

The BC Government is investing $3.5 million dollars in emergency financial assistance.

Acting President, Dr. Geoff Payne told Vista Radio UNBC’s financial aid office will receive over 100-thousand dollars to assist students who may not have been able to complete their studies.

“Students were really seeing the pressures in terms of trying to make ends meet, you couple that with students trying to finish out the term and then usually go on to employment to pay for their education going into the fall term. With those opportunities no longer there for them, this is fantastic news.”

He adds the funding comes at a critical time for students.

“Students are really in a tough spot. As we’re finishing off the term, many of them that were employed in terms of part-time jobs to sort of supplement their income to support their education, rent and living expenses, many of those employment opportunities are now gone.”

The non-repayable emergency assistance can be used to help with living expenses, food, travel, portable computers, and other supplies.

The funding will support domestic students.

Payne also announced that they May semester at UNBC will also be delivered online.

