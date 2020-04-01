The Provincial Government is responding to the massive number of cancelled events, tournaments, training, and other activities through financial support for the sport sector.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, through non-profit organizations viaSport, will provide provincial, disability and multi-sport organizations with the ability to access 5 million dollars.

“These measures are what we can do right away within the existing sports sector budget to help organizations during the pandemic. ,” explained Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in an official release.

This represents 50% of viaSports’ annual 2020-21 provincial funding allocation, and the Ministry hopes to provide organizations access to money that may be necessary to their survival.

“Sport plays a powerful role in helping people lead healthy, productive lives and contributes to the health and wellness of our communities,” explained Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture in an official release.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com