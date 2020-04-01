The Ministry of Education has secured and funded licences for the application Zoom for all K-12 public and independent schools in B.C.

This will allow access for educators who choose to use it, providing additional tools to communicate with students and parents.

Zoom is a video-conferencing application that the Province hopes will help bridge the gap between homes and classrooms following the suspension of all in-class instruction.

Continued learning will vary for each school depending on the needs of students. Online learning tools, emailed or mailed assignments and online conferencing are among the possibilities.

In an official statement, the Province explained they hope teachers are able to use Zoom as a “common, consistent platform to communicate and share lessons with their students.”

School technology administrators will have special control permissions and privileges and will be able to disable features deemed unnecessary or inappropriate.

Furthermore, students will be given a unique website address, so they can access their virtual classroom without needing an individual account.

Educators will receive access to the application through their school districts this month, along with instructions on how to use the software.

