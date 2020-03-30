Following Adrian Dix’s announcement today (Monday) that all Health Authority facilities and sites would be suspending pay parking, Northern Health has confirmed that The University Hospital of Northern British Columbia will be included.

In an official statement, Northern Health explained its belief that the move to free parking may reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“The pay parking machines obviously require people to touch screens and buttons that someone may have already touched recently and so discontinuing the use of that helps reduce the risk of the potential spread of that virus,” said Eryn Collins, Spokesperson.

The health authority is working to implement the change immediately and has contacted Impark, the company that handles pay-parking at the University Hospital – the only paid parking site in the region.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff